Putin doubles payments to Russian mercenaries for participation in war against Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has increased the one-time payment to Russians and foreigners if they sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry to participate in the war against Ukraine. Thus, the payment will increase to 400 thousand rubles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Moscow Times.

Previously, military and mobilised personnel who signed a contract after 21 September 2022 were paid a one-off payment of RUB 195,000.

At the same time, only those who sign a contract from 1 August to 31 December 2024 will be able to count on the increased payment. Putin also recommended that regions pay at least 400,000 rubles to citizens who went to war against Ukraine.

