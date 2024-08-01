Iranian leader Khamenei orders retaliation against Israel for killing HAMAS chief Haniyeh - NYT

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a "direct strike against Israel" due to the liquidation of HAMAS leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

This is reported by the New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

The NYT, citing Iranian officials, writes that the order was given on Wednesday during an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Earlier, Khamenei said that it was Iran's "duty" to avenge Haniyeh's death, as he was killed on Iranian soil.

"You have killed our dear guest in our home and now paved the way for severe punishment," he said in his address to Israel.

According to the newspaper, the time and place of the expected strike are still unknown.

As a reminder, the leader of the radical Palestinian movement HAMAS, Ismail Haniyeh, and his bodyguard were killed in a shelling of their residence in Tehran.

Read more: US not involved in killing Hamas leader Haniyeh, - Blinken