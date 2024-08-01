Commander of 80th Airborne Brigade Ishkulov on his dismissal: I will not be returned to my post. They said I needed to "rest"

The former commander of the 80th Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops Emil Ishkulov told about his dismissal.

He told this to "Glavkom", Censor.NET reports.

Thus, he commented on the statements of the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding his promotion.

"Well, what about the promotion?.. Now my deputy has been promoted to the position of brigade commander. Instead, I am going to his position - deputy chief of intelligence," Ishkulov said.

According to him, the commanders of the brigade's units are dissatisfied with the decision of the senior management to remove him.

"They are partially aware of the situation and the task they are facing, and they know that this task is unrealistic. Accordingly, I was told (by the leadership of the Airborne Assault Troops - Ed.): "You probably need to rest," he said.

Senior officers demanded the operation, Ishkulov added. However, he cannot disclose the progress of the operation.

"I have already talked to the Commander-in-Chief again. I will not be returned to the position of brigade commander. I have already been dismissed, my successor has come in, he has taken over and is already performing his duties. I see a positive aspect in the fact that the Commander-in-Chief heard me, contacted me, and we talked. But we still did not come to a common denominator," he concluded.

Dismissal of Emil Ishkulov as commander of the 80th Airborne Brigade

The day before, the commanders of battalions and divisions of the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Air Assault Forces appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to not dismiss Brigadier Emil Ishkulov. Colonel Ishkulov has been leading the brigade since the end of 2022.

Subsequently, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Emil Ishkulov was to be transferred to a higher position.

