Criminal group of border smugglers was exposed in Zakarpattia region: they organised transfer and gave advice to evaders

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers eliminated a channel for the illegal trafficking of citizens to Romania.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor's Office, a resident of Rakhiv district was served a notice of suspicion of organising the illegal trafficking of persons across the state border for mercenary purposes (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that the Transcarpathian was among the participants of the illegal scheme and planned to make money on citizens of military age who intended to flee Ukraine. They organised transfers to border settlements and provided advice on further movement.

"Law enforcement officers detained the suspect on the outskirts of the village of Luh, Rakhiv district, on the border with Romania. It was from there that the route of smuggling of one citizen was to begin. The latter managed to pay USD 3,500 for such a "journey", of which USD 2,000 was paid directly to the suspect," the statement said.

Measures are being taken to identify and bring to justice all participants in the illegal activity.

