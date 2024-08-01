Ukrainian Navy confirmed its participation in attack on ammunition warehouse in Kursk

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed the participation of Navy units in the attack on the ammunition depot in Kursk but did not confirm or deny the use of a modified Ukrainian Neptune missile.

As Censor.NET informs, he stated this on Radio Svoboda.

"The option "it's not us" won't pass? We can only confirm the participation of the Naval Forces without revealing the details. The cases that happened earlier, that is Yeisk and the port of Kavkaz, hint that the capabilities of our weapons, which are on the armament of the Navy units indicate a fairly large range of possible use... I can only note that we had cases with very successful use, including those related to the same systems that should have stopped these missiles, such as the S-400," said Pletenchuk.

According to Pletenchuk, this strike was carefully planned and came as a surprise to the Russian army, noting that "no one will risk precious weapons systems again and again" in case of information leakage.

"Of course, all such strikes are unexpected in any case. They, like us, are constantly preparing for the possible use of various weapons systems from the other side. The question is how professional and successful this response is, and on what equipment," said Pletenchuk.

Also remind, on July 31, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment near the Russian city of Kursk.

