Holovko, suspected of bribery, reinstated as head of Ternopil regional council

The Lviv Administrative Court reinstated Mykhailo Holovko, suspected of bribery, as the head of the Ternopil Regional Council.

According to Censor.NET, Holovko reported this to Suspilne.

He said that the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal of Lviv had upheld the claim for reinstatement and payment of a salary of UAH 591,000 for the period of forced absenteeism.

Holovko also said that he would provide a comment when he returns to Ternopil from Lviv.

The spokesperson for the Ternopil Regional Council, Yavorskyi, said by phone that they were aware of the court's decision but were waiting for the full text of the decision:

"Until there is an official court decision, we will not comment on the reinstatement of Mykhailo Holovko as head of the Ternopil regional council."

As a reminder, on 26 June, the SAPO served a notice of suspicion to the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who were caught asking for and receiving a bribe from a volunteer businessman. The actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On 28 June, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Ternopil Regional Council Chairman Mykhailo Holovko and two former deputy heads of Ternopil Regional State Administration, Ihor Demianchuk and Ihor Haiduk, who are suspected of taking bribes from a businessman. The HACC sentenced all of them to two months of arrest or bail in the amount of UAH 805,000. In late June, Holovko was released on bail of UAH 805,000.

On 3 July, Censor.NET reported that the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery by the NABU and the SAPO, returned to his job after being detained and released on bail.

