We need to work on limiting Hungary’s participation in Schengen area - Latvian President Rinkēvičs

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that if Hungary's policy does not change, it is worth working to limit its participation in the Schengen area.

According to him, the Latvian Foreign and Interior Ministers have already appealed to the EU institutions to have the issue of compliance with the Schengen zone rules considered by the EU Council of Ministers.

"I would not be so naive and emotional to talk about Hungary's exclusion from the European Union or NATO.

There is no such mechanism. But restricting Hungary's participation in the Schengen area, if its policy does not change, is one of the most important means that Latvia and like-minded countries will have to work on. This work has begun," Rinkēvičs said.

The Latvian leader noted that the EU and NATO will not support radical steps towards Hungary at this time.

