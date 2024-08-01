Croatia offers to transport oil to Hungary and Slovakia - Prime Minister Plenković

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković has sent a letter to the prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, as well as to the head of the European Commission, informing them that Croatia and its oil pipeline operator JANAF are ready to transport oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

"Yesterday, I sent a letter to the Prime Ministers of Hungary Viktor Orban and Slovakia Robert Fico, as well as to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in which I expressed the readiness of Croatia and JANAF to provide transportation ... in the amount of more than 14 million tons," Plenkovic said during a weekly meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The Hungarian energy company MOL, which is the largest shareholder of the Croatian oil and gas company INA, operates oil refineries in Hungary and Slovakia.

Read more: British Defense Secretary Shepps on F-16s in Ukraine: Pivotal moment in fight against Putin and his Su-35

"JANAF is ready to negotiate with MOL on transportation and energy security," Plenković added.

It is assumed that the supply can be carried out through an oil pipeline that connects the terminal of the port of Omisalj on the Croatian island of Krk in the Adriatic Sea with the territory of Hungary.

As reported, in late June, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Lukoil, banning the company from any activity on its territory and stopping oil supplies through pipelines to Slovak and Hungarian refineries.

Read more: We need to work on limiting Hungary’s participation in Schengen area - Latvian President Rinkēvičs

The step outraged officials in Slovakia and Hungary, who argued that blocking the supply would jeopardize their energy security.