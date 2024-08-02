Enemy continues to concentrate most of its attacks in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 127 combat engagements were registered along the entire frontline. One third of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, on 1 August, the Russian aggressor launched five missiles (six rockets), 63 air strikes (including 61 GABs) and 1187 kamikaze drone strikes at the positions of our troops and localities, and fired 4,873 times at the positions of our troops and localities, 112 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy's air strikes targeted the areas around Orlivka in Sumy region, Vovchansk, Vesele, Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Novoosynove, Petropavlivka, and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Zoria, Diliyivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Tymofiivka, Ivanivka, Novotroyitske, Hrodivka, Kurakhove, Vodiane, Bohoyavlenka, Novodonetske, Neskuchne in Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Lobkove and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaivka and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy continued active operations in the Kharkiv sector, with a total of five combat engagements taking place. The fighting took place near the towns of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units seven times. The invaders made the main efforts in the areas of Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled six occupants' attacks near Makiivka and Torske.

In the Siversky sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also repelled 11 assault attacks near Ivanodaryivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defences in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and towards Hryhorivka in Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 24 attacks with the support of aviation near the towns of Pivnichne, Zalizne, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 53 assault and offensive attacks. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Zhelanne, where it conducted eight and 18 attacks respectively. In addition, the occupants' attempts to advance were stopped near Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Kalynivka in Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops seven times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor made two assaults on our positions near Vodiane in the Donetsk region.

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the direction of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders severely stopped the occupiers' attempt to advance on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of invaders have been detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline and in its rear.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck four control points, an air defence facility, a radar station and two areas of enemy concentration.

Thus, the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,100 people. Also, our troops neutralised three tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, two MLRS, 37 tactical UAVs, 56 vehicles and six pieces of special equipment.

