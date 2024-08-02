He provides transportation of Russian tanks to Ukraine: SSU serves notice of suspicion to chief "DPR customs officer" Boienko

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to traitor Volodymyr Boienko, the so-called head of the "DPR customs".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

The offender ensures the transfer of military equipment, artillery and ammunition from Russia to the eastern front of Ukraine

"For this purpose, Boienko handed over to the command of the Russian armed forces the former warehouses and hangars of the Donetsk customs with a total area of thousands of square meters. Currently, the occupiers are using the seized premises as transit logistics centers for further transportation of weapons, including heavy armored vehicles, to the front line," the statement said.

Before the occupation of Donetsk, Boienko was the deputy head of the eastern regional department of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"However, in April 2014, the official cooperated with the Russian-controlled terrorists of the "Donetsk People's Republic" and later received an "appointment" to the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There, he was engaged in the export of agricultural, coal and metallurgical products from the temporarily occupied part of the region to the aggressor country for a long time.

Then, in November 2022, the collaborator became the head of the occupation "customs" in Donetsk," the SSU said.

Boienko was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

