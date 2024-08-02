Ukraine and Ireland discuss preparations for signing security agreement - PO

Ukraine and Ireland held talks in preparation for the signing of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We appreciate Ireland's multifaceted support for Ukraine and our cooperation on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Ireland demonstrates solidarity in our common struggle to protect common values, a just peace and a secure Europe," said Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed the content of the bilateral agreement, exchanged views on specific provisions and agreed on further steps.

As a reminder, on Thursday, August 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would begin negotiations on a security agreement with another European country.

