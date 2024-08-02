Foreign Ministry advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Lebanon amid deteriorating security situation in Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East. The Ministry also gave recommendations to citizens who are already in these countries.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens refrain from any trips to Israel until the situation stabilizes. Those who are already in Israel are urged to follow the updated recommendations published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. We also recommend that you refrain from traveling to the territories bordering the Lebanese and Syrian borders; the territories bordering the Gaza Strip; and the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement.

The agency also strongly recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Lebanon until the security situation stabilizes, and that Ukrainian citizens who are in the country leave its territory.

Read more: Russia spreads Kuleba’s fake tweet about US aid - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Citizens who have made a personal decision to extend their stay in Lebanon are urged to follow the updated recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We particularly recommend that you refrain from traveling to the areas bordering the Syrian border; areas bordering the Israeli border south of the Litani River; the refugee camps of Nahr al-Bared and Beddawi near Tripoli, Ain al-Hilweh and Mieh Mieh near the city of Saida; the Bekaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Dahiyeh district," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden believes that Iran is going to attack Israel in the near future in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

On Wednesday, July 31, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a "direct strike against Israel" because of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Read more: Erdogan threatens Israel with invasion - media