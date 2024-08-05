Telethon does not justify funds allocated for it, - "Servant of people" Poturaev

All politicians who take pro-Ukrainian positions should be represented at the telethon "Yedini Novyni".

This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, "servant of the people" Nikita Poturaev, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"I think that it's no longer justified. On the other hand, our NPTU (National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine. - Ed.) also has a fairly significant budget. Can we say that NPTU does not justify this money? It is possible, and some even say so. On the other hand, NSTU is a source of reliable information. Of course, there are deviations from absolute neutrality. But that happens everywhere, too, working in the media is a living person, with his own tastes, preferences, vision of the situation, and there is still a certain personal perspective. And that's normal," the parliamentarian explained.

According to Poturaev, all politicians who are pro-Ukrainian should be represented at the telethon.

"But the marathon now consists of private producers, there is only one state channel, "Rada". And no one could ever accuse private producers that they must strictly adhere to political neutrality, because they are private media. Again, I believe that such distortions are ugly, they cause comments from Western partners. But as for the quality of information, I believe that the marathon provides quality information, in the sense that it does not broadcast fakes," the "servant of the people" emphasized.

Poturaev believes that there is a crisis in the marathon, according to the indicators that have been decreasing throughout 2024.

"Is it possible to do something about it? Obviously, it is possible and necessary to look for some solutions. And when the question of financing arises, the question should also be asked: what are the plans - what will the country get for this money?" - summed up the people's deputy.

