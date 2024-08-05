Ukraine and Malawi sign memorandum on political consultations - Kuleba

On Monday, August 5, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Malawian counterpart Nancy Tembo. During the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of political consultations.

Dmytro Kuleba said this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Ukrainian minister, during the meeting with the Malawian Foreign Minister, they discussed ways to develop relations between Ukraine and Malawi, as well as cooperation between the countries in international organizations.

"We also signed a memorandum between the foreign ministries on political consultations," Kuleba said.

As a reminder, Minister Kuleba is currently on his fourth African tour. The diplomat began his trip in Malawi, where he met with the country's leader Lazarous Chakwera.

Watch more: Ukraine opened an embassy in the "heart of Africa" - Congo, - Kuleba. VIDEO