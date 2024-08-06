Iran begins preparations for war against Israel, as it asks Russia for radars and air defence systems - NYT

Iran has requested modern air defence systems and radars from the Russian Federation in preparation for a possible war with Israel.

According to Censor.NET, the New York Times reported this with reference to Iranian media and its own sources among Iranian officials, including a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to them, Russia has already started deliveries.

On Monday, former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Tehran. He met with Iran's new president, Massoud Peseshkian, and with Iranian Armed Forces Commander Mohammad Bagheri.

According to Iranian media reports, General Bagheri told Shoigu that relations between their countries are "deep, long-term and strategic" and will only expand under the new Iranian government.

According to the newspaper, despite Russia's economic and cultural ties with Israel, the authorities cannot reject Iran's request for help in supplying "Shaheds" for the war against Ukraine.

Read more: Iran warned Israel through Hungary of plans to strike - Israeli Foreign Minister Katz