Iran warned Israel through Hungary of plans to strike - Israeli Foreign Minister Katz

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday, August 5, that Iran had decided to attack Israel.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, with reference to the statement of the Israeli Foreign Minister, Censor.NET informs.

The corresponding message from Iran was transmitted to Israel through Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

It is noted that the Hungarian minister called Katz to explain that he had received this information from Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

"Iran has informed us that it intends to attack Israel," Katz said.

He added that "the world must demand that Iran pay a price for any aggressive actions it takes."

For his part, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed on Facebook that he had had phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Israel and Iran.

"Hungary's position is clear: we cannot allow Israel to suffer another terrorist attack like the one that took place last October, but at the same time we must do everything possible to prevent a major regional war from breaking out," Szijjarto said.

Read more: Foreign Ministry advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Lebanon amid deteriorating security situation in Middle East

What preceded it?

It will be recalled that the leader of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and his bodyguard were killed in a shelling of their residence in Tehran.

In addition, on July 30, the media reported that the IDF launched a targeted strike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut, where, according to the Israeli army, the commander of the Hezbollah group, Fuad Shukr, responsible for the killing of children in the Golan Heights, was located.

On Wednesday, July 31, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a "direct strike against Israel" because of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

US President Biden's administration believes that Iran is going to attack Israel in the near future in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Read more: Iranian leader Khamenei orders retaliation against Israel for killing HAMAS chief Haniyeh - NYT