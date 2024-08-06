Two people injured as result of Russian attack on Antonivka and Bilozerka in Kherson region

Today, on August 6, Russian troops shelled Antonivka and dropped explosives from a drone on Bilozerka, causing casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, tonight the Russian army attacked Antonivka. A 67-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

As noted, the shell hit near his house. The man was taken to a hospital with a mine-blast injury and a leg wound, where he is being provided with all the necessary assistance.

In addition, the RMA reported that settlements in the Kherson region continue to suffer from strikes by Russian drones.



In Bilozerka, a 34-year-old woman reportedly sustained explosive trauma and contusion due to an explosive drop from a drone. At the time of the enemy attack, she was in her house. The victim was taken to the hospital.

