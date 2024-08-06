Occupiers shelled Sumy region 45 times during day: 132 explosions recorded

On August 6, Russian troops fired 45 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 132 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions), mortars (22 explosions), FPV drone strikes (5 explosions)

Myropillia community: mortar shelling (6 explosions), an air strike by a GAB (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: 3 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) and 4 strikes from cannon artillery.

Yunakivka community: artillery shelling (8 explosions), mortar shelling (1 explosion), and air strikes by the GAB (11 explosions) were recorded.

Esman community: the enemy attacked with a mortar (20 explosions) and struck with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: the Russians carried out air strikes with a GAB (4 explosions)

The Velyka Pysarivka community was attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions), and grenade launchers (3 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: there were mortar attacks (7 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired mortars (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: a mortar attack was recorded (10 explosions).

Mykolayivka community: mortar shelling (10 explosions)

Earlier it was reported that on August 6, the air defense forces shot down a missile and a helicopter over the Sumy region.

