ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4505 visitors online
News
5 633 53

Ministry of Defence announced launch of "Army+" app on 8 August: For defenders to be engaged in service, not paperwork. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has announced that the "Army+" app, which provides for the digitalisation of documentation-related processes in the army, will be available in the coming days.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement from the agency.

Judging by the announcement video from the Ministry of Defence, the app will be unveiled on 8 August.

"We will take a step towards transforming the Ukrainian army into the army of the future. Without any compromises or concessions in the digitalisation of our defence. We want our defenders to be engaged in service, not paperwork," the ministry said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced modern solutions for departments that will remove unnecessary bureaucracy and paperwork.

Read more: Electronic and paper military registration documents have equal legal force - MoD

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1662) app (71) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2883)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 