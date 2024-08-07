Ministry of Defence announced launch of "Army+" app on 8 August: For defenders to be engaged in service, not paperwork. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has announced that the "Army+" app, which provides for the digitalisation of documentation-related processes in the army, will be available in the coming days.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement from the agency.

Judging by the announcement video from the Ministry of Defence, the app will be unveiled on 8 August.

"We will take a step towards transforming the Ukrainian army into the army of the future. Without any compromises or concessions in the digitalisation of our defence. We want our defenders to be engaged in service, not paperwork," the ministry said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced modern solutions for departments that will remove unnecessary bureaucracy and paperwork.

