In south, 84 occupants, 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment and 3 ammunition storage sites were destroyed overnight

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 84 occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 84 people.

The Russians also lost 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 armoured combat vehicles;

1 "Buk-M1" anti-aircraft missile system;

3 self-propelled artillery systems;

11 cannons;

Read more: In the south, 80 occupiers, 47 units of weapons and military equipment, and 4 ammunition storage sites were destroyed in one day

21 units of motor vehicles;

3 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 UAV control centre;

1 satellite communication station P440 "Crystal";

1 mortar gun.

Read more: Special Forces raid on Tendra spit: destroy equipment, personnel and occupants’ fortifications and withdraw without losses - DIU. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three ammunition storage sites, three observation posts and 10 dugouts.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 586,370 Russian invaders.