Occupiers attack Antonivka in Kherson region with drones, four wounded (updated)

On Wednesday, August 7, in Antonivka, Kherson region, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on two civilians who were on the street.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 46-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her abdomen. The 56-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, hip and hand wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics for medical care.

Updated information

Later, the Kherson RMA reported a third victim of the enemy attack. A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital with concussion, explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and leg.

Later it became known that in the evening of August 7, the invaders attacked Antonivka again by dropping explosives from a drone. A 70-year-old woman was injured.

She was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently examining her and providing her with the necessary assistance.

