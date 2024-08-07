Bulgaria to join NATO mission to train Ukrainian military

The Council of Ministers (government) of Bulgaria has authorized the participation of members of its Armed Forces in the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"By adopting this decision, our country clearly demonstrates its commitment to supporting Ukraine, upholding Euro-Atlantic values and reaffirms its solidarity with the Alliance in joint efforts to maintain international peace and security," the decision says.

In addition, the Bulgarian government noted that given the proximity of the war in Ukraine to Bulgaria's borders and the importance of this conflict for European security, "our country's contribution to NSATU is in line with the efforts of other Allies."

It is unclear how many Bulgarian soldiers will be involved in the NATO operation. Earlier, Bulgaria sent 50 troops to the EU's EUMAM mission to support Ukraine, which also was involved in training Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine could receive ammunition from Bulgaria that was recognized as surplus if these supplies are compensated by allied countries.

