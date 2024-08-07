18 amnestied women serve in army, they have been appointed as riflemen and nurses - Public Affairs Department of AFU

18 women have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after being granted amnesty.

This was reported by the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a comment to hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

They said that all 18 women who were released from serving their sentences are already serving in the brigades of the Ground Forces. Before that, they underwent basic military training.

It is noted that the amnestied women hold the positions of nurses and riflemen in the Defense Forces.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice stated that more than 3,000 Ukrainian prisoners have already applied for early parole from serving their sentences in exchange for their willingness to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces.

