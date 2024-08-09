Depots with KABs and other facilities at "Lipetsk" airfield and enemy air defence systems in Donetsk region were destroyed - General Staff

Last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the "Lipetsk" airfield (Lipetsk region, Russia). During the attack, warehouses with guided aerial bombs and a number of other facilities in the area of the airport were hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, several sources of ignition were recorded, a strong fire broke out and multiple detonations were observed. It is known that Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are based at the "Lipetsk" airfield. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Strike on Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions in Donetsk region

In addition, according to the General Staff, our units struck at Russian anti-aircraft missile divisions in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. In particular, they targeted three enemy radars: two from S-350 systems and one from S-300. An accurate hit and destruction of one S-350 radar was confirmed. Information on the other two targets is currently being clarified. At the same time, all three enemy radars were observed to stop working after the strikes.

Units of the Missile Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the operation.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Defence Forces on important targets of the Russian Armed Forces will continue in the future," the General Staff said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 9 August, a drone attack on an airfield near Lipetsk took place: several settlements were evacuated. It was also reported that all entertainment events were cancelled in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.