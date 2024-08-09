Situation in Kursk region is declared federal emergency - Russian Emergencies Ministry

The situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation has been declared a federal emergency.

This was reported by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Censor.NET informs, citing the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA Novosti".

"The federal level of response has been established in the region. This decision was made by the Government Commission for the Prevention and Elimination of Emergencies and Fire Safety at an extraordinary meeting," the region's governor, Alexei Smirnov, added.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian armed forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defence, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region has been an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

On the morning of 9 August, a video was posted online showing the result of an attack on a Russian army convoy in the village of Oktyabrskoye, Kursk region.