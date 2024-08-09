Fighting is going on several tens of kilometers from Kurchatov in Kursk region - Mayor Korpunkov

In the Kursk region, fighting continues "several tens of kilometers" from the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk NPP is located.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of Kurchatov, Ihor Korpunkov, announced this on Telegram.

"Several tens of kilometers from the borders of our city, hostilities continue. The situation is tense, the state of emergency is in effect," the post reads.

According to Korpunkov, all services and enterprises, in particular the city administration, are working as usual. He urged residents of the city not to panic.

"I am personally in the city, at my workplace, and I am keeping the situation under control," assured the mayor of Kurchatov.

Also remind, on August 9, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted that the fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation had reached the city of Suja.

And The Economist claims that the Russian Federation has lost full control over at least 350 square meters. km of its territory in the Kursk region.

Read more: Situation in Kursk region is declared federal emergency - Russian Emergencies Ministry