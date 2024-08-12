Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: consequences recorded in three districts, without direct hits

In Kyiv region, the consequences of a nighttime enemy attack are being eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military District Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"No direct hits were recorded. The consequences of the attack are currently being recorded in three districts of the region. It is already known about the complete destruction of two private houses and damage to 22 more. Nine cars were damaged. In addition, the dome of a church was damaged in one of the settlements," the statement said.

Kravchenko also reminded that a father and a 4-year-old son were killed in the Russian attack . Three more people were taken to the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital:

A man born in 1979 - fracture of the ulna, abrasions of the body;

A woman born in 1973 - bruises to her body, bruises to her wrist and hand;

A child born in 2011 suffered a concussion, spinal injury, and subcutaneous haematoma. The boy was hospitalised.

