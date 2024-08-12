ENG
Explosions were heard and air defence systems were activated in vicinity of Chkalovsky military airfield in Moscow region. VIDEO

On the night of 12 August, there were strong explosions in the Russian suburbs of Moscow. The Russians claimed an attack by "Ukrainian" drones that targeted the Chkalovsky airfield in the town of Shchelkovo.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

It is noted that air defence forces were operating.

"Air defence is operating in the Moscow region - Ukrainian drones flew there. The target was the airfield in Shchelkovo. There is no official information yet," Russian resources reported.

drone (1608) Russia (11692) aerodrome (139)
