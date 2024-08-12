Russian Ministry of Defence reports 18 downed drones, Rostov region authorities report four more

Russia said it had "intercepted and destroyed" 22 drones over four regions over the night of 12 August.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that 18 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in three regions: 11 over the Kursk region, five over the Belgorod region and two over the Voronezh region. The agency does not mention drones in Rostov region or an attack on an airfield near Moscow.

"Last night, air defence forces used electronic warfare to neutralise and destroy four UAVs in the south-west of Rostov region. There were no casualties," Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram channel.

As for the attack on the Moscow region, according to local residents, they heard gunfire and an alarm. There is no official information.

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, localities in the region were shelled 40 times over the past day, 42 UAV attacks were carried out, and seven people were wounded.

Read more: Explosions were heard and air defence systems were activated in vicinity of Chkalovsky military airfield in Moscow region. VIDEO