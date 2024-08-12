Enemy has fired over 600 times at Ukrainian troops’ positions in East since beginning of day - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Eastern sector, the enemy army continues to shell the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Over the past 24 hours, 111 engagements with the enemy took place.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OSGT "Khortytsia".

"Only for the current day in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" 605 shelling, 8 air strikes with the use of 16 KABs and 20 strikes by kamikaze drones have already been recorded," the statement said.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 30 air strikes with the use of 34 KABs, 388 strikes by kamikaze drones, and fired 4326 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

