Associate Professor of Karazin University Arsenii Riabenkyi died in war

On August 11, 2024, Arsenii Riabenkyi, an associate professor at the Department of Environmental Monitoring and Nature Reserve Management of the Educational and Research Institute of Ecology, died.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Karazin University.

Since 2008, Arsenii Riabenkyi has been working as a senior lecturer at the Department of Environmental Monitoring and Nature Management of the Faculty of Ecology of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, and since 2010 he has been an associate professor at the Department of Environmental Monitoring and Nature Reserve Management.

According to the school, Arsenii Riabenkyi fought in Afghanistan. Then the military man stood up to defend independent Ukraine in 2014.

"On February 24, 2022, he went back to the front. After an extremely severe injury and prolonged treatment in 2023, the soldier was disabled, but went back to the front," the university wrote.

The soldier received life-threatening injuries on August 11.

"The Karazin community expresses its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased, and shares the bitterness of the loss," the post reads.

