Occupiers assault Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Pokrovsk axis near nine settlements - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, the areas of Mala Slobidka, Pokrovka, Uhroidy, Boiaro-Lezhachi, and Bleshnia were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians carried out 16 air strikes, in particular on Zapsillia, Mohrytsia, Vakalivshchyna, Hlukhiv, Vilshanka, Sinne, Velyka Rybytsia, Partyzanske, Yunakivka and Loknia.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

According to the updated information, in the Kharkiv axis, the enemy launched three attacks near Tykhe and Vovchansk, where one battle is still ongoing.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kupiansk axis, in particular in the areas of Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Hlushkivka and Novoosynove. Four of them were completed, two are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman axis, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times near Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Ukrainian defense forces stopped all the attacks.

Three battles took place in the Siversk axis during the day. The invading army advanced toward Verkhnokamianske and Spirne, where it was defeated.

In the Kramatorsk axis, five combat engagements took place near Chasiv Yar and Bohdanivka. Two battles are over, three more are ongoing.

In the Toretsk axis, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to eight - they attacked near Zalizne and Toretsk. Half of the attacks were repelled, four more are ongoing. In addition, the invaders carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 22 GBUs (Guided Bomb Units) in the areas of Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk axis, the Russians carried out assault operations in the areas of Kalynove, Sukha Balka, Yelizavetivka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne and Skuchne. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 19 attacks out of 25 launched by the enemy. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified. The enemy also attacked Oleksandropil with free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Kurakhove axis, militants unsuccessfully attacked five times near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Vremivka axis, the enemy also assaulted our positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar five times. Three attacks were repelled, two are ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

In addition, the enemy used aviation to launch three GBUs near Vodiane and launched several free-flight aerial rockets at Novodonetsk.

In the Prydniprovske axis, the Russians were defeated, attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River three times.

There were no major changes in other frontline areas.