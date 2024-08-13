ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11524 visitors online
News
5 479 7

Enemy attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 38 Shaheds. Air defence systems shot down 30 UAVs - Air Force

ппо

On the night of 13 August 2024, the Russians attacked with 2 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region and 38 Shahed strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"As a result of an air battle, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and airborne electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down 30 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions," the statement said.

Read more: Russians launch "Shaheds" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk area - Air Force

інфографіка

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1465) Air forces (1419) Oleschuk (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 