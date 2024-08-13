Enemy attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 38 Shaheds. Air defence systems shot down 30 UAVs - Air Force

On the night of 13 August 2024, the Russians attacked with 2 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region and 38 Shahed strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"As a result of an air battle, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and airborne electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down 30 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions," the statement said.

