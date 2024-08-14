Russia withdraws part of its troops from Ukraine to deploy to Kursk region - WSJ

Russia moves some of its troops from the territory of Ukraine to respond to the offensive of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports this with reference to unnamed American officials.

According to them, this is the first evidence that the Ukrainian army's military operation on Russian territory is forcing Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine the units involved in a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is noted that US analysts have not yet determined how many troops are being deployed to Russia and how this may affect the course of hostilities in Ukraine.

Read more: Biden on Armed Forces offensive in Kursk region: This creates real dilemma for Putin

However, the redeployment of Russian troops confirms the validity of the statements made by Ukrainian representatives, who claim that the operation on Russian territory forced Moscow to pull back its troops from the combat zone in Ukraine.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the Tavria unit, Dmytro Lykhoviy, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.