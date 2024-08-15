Occupants advance in Pokrovsk direction - ISW

Russian invaders continue to advance north of Novoselivka Persha and northwest of Zhelanne in the Pokrovsk sector. Recently, they also made a small advance north of Kharkiv, near the eastern shore of the Travianske reservoir, Hlyboke and Lukiantsi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Kharkiv direction

Russian troops have recently made minor advances north of Kharkiv.

Geo-location footage released on 13 August shows Russian troops advancing near the eastern shore of the Travianske reservoir west of Hlyboke (north of Kharkiv). Additional geo-location footage released on 14 August shows Russian troops also advancing south along a windbreak in a field southeast of Lukiantsi (southeast of Hlyboke).

Situation in Donetsk region

On 14 August, Russian troops continued their offensive near Siversk, but there were no confirmed changes to the front line.

Russian troops continued assault operations: near Chasiv Yar; north of Chasiv Yar near Bila Hora; east of Chasiv Yar near Ivanivske; and southeast of Chasiv Yar near Andriivka, but there were no confirmed changes in the frontline.

Russian forces continued ground attacks near Toretsk; east of Toretsk near Pivnichne; southeast of Toretsk near Zalizne; south of Toretsk near New York; and southwest of Toretsk near Sukhoi Balka, but made no confirmed advances.

Russian forces recently confirmed advances in the Pokrovske direction during the ongoing fighting.

Geo-location footage released on 13 and 14 August showed Russian forces advancing in fields north of Novoselivka Persha and northwest of Zhelane (both southeast of Pokrovsk), respectively.

Russian forces continued ground attacks west of Donetsk in the area of Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka and southwest of Donetsk in the area of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Vuhledar, but made no confirmed advances.

Russian and Ukrainian sources did not report any continuation of positional fighting in the area of the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

