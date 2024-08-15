Enemy is redeploying rear units and reserves from Ukraine to Kursk region - spokesman of NGU Muzychuk

Despite the advance of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the intensity of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine does not decrease. The enemy is redeploying its rear units and reserves to Kurshchyna.

"Today, 9 skirmishes took place in the area where our units were performing their tasks in the Pokrovsky direction. This is primarily about the enemy's infantry, with which he tried to storm the positions. In general, in the eastern directions, along the "Khortytsia" air defense system, the soldiers of the National Guard repelled 19 skirmishes, in particular, in the north Kharkiv region," he said.

Muzychuk noted that despite the situation in the Kursk region in the Russian Federation, the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine is not decreasing.

According to him, "when transferring units to Kurshchyna, the enemy primarily uses rear units and reserves."

The spokesman of the National Guard also noted that the activity of enemy armored vehicles remains high.

So, this day, units of the National Guard repelled 19 Russian attacks. The occupiers are most actively storming Zhelanne, Hrodivka, and Vozdvizhenka in the Pokrovsk direction.

