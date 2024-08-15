Russians become more active in Krynky area - Ukrainian Defence Forces

Russian invaders have become more active on the left bank of the Kherson region near Krynky.

This was stated by the spokesman for the "Tavria" operational group of troops, Dmytro Lykhoviy, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Over the last day, 10 enemy attacks were repelled. The situation remains tense in the area of the Robotyne salient, where three Russian attacks were repelled yesterday, when the enemy attacked up to a squadron without using armoured vehicles and failed. Our positions were not lost," he said.

Russians lost two servicemen and one was wounded in the attacks on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka from the direction of Verbove.

Seven enemy attacks were also repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region, north of the village of Krynky, where Ukrainian troops moved to new positions, and where the enemy became more active compared to last week.

"There is a considerable number of assaults there day after day for such a small area, and there are peculiarities that due to the swampy terrain it is difficult to create fortifications, new positions, observation posts, firing positions, and at the same time, if the enemy in this weather like now, inflicts artillery damage, especially with 152mm artillery, and also drops ammunition with incendiary substances from an unmanned aerial vehicle, as it did yesterday in the area of these positions, north of Krynky, fires start and it is very difficult to hold these positions. Our defenders have to move," noted Likhoviy.

Over the course of 14 August, the enemy lost another 57 people, including one prisoner of war, a representative of the 503rd motorised rifle battalion of the 19th motorised rifle division, from Stanytsia Troitska, Republic of Ingushetia. In addition, 36 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged. Among them are one tank, 11 artillery systems, one air defence system - Strela-10, which was destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region, five reconnaissance UAVs, 11 vehicles, one MT-LB armoured vehicle, five boats and one ATV.

"Three field combat supply points, one fuel and lubricants depot, five dugouts, firing positions, observation posts and one place of residence of the enemy's personnel in Reshetylivske in the Huliaipole sector, where the enemy mostly does not resort to assault actions, were hit," the spokesman added.

