Situation on border with Belarus has not changed, no non-standard situations were recorded - State Border Service

The situation on the border with Belarus remains under control, without changes or incidents. Belarus can move equipment deep into its territory to create an information picture.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the SBS Andrii Demchenko.

He noted that Belarus carries out information leaks in which it shifts responsibility to Ukraine.

"Belarusians sometimes strengthen the border with our country, sometimes they withdraw their troops. Recently, there was another statement that they see some incomprehensible actions of Ukraine in relation to Belarus, so they transferred additional units to the direction of the border with Ukraine.

Despite the fact that they made certain video materials, loaded equipment on platforms, we do not observe this near our border. There is no movement of equipment or personnel. To create such a picture, they can move deep into their territory, involving a small number of their units," he said.

At the same time, the spokesman of the SBS emphasized that this direction, like the border with Russia, is important for Ukraine in terms of defense, because "Belarus continues to play into the hands of the Kremlin - either by releasing information or by other means." According to him, Ukraine is strengthening its defense positions along the entire length of the border with Belarus - from the Volyn to Chernihiv region.

Read more: Most attempts to illegally cross border were recorded on border with Moldova and Romania - SBGS