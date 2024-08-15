Enemy has no sudden changes in tactics and composition of troops. However, Russians actively use artillery - OGT "Tavria"

Currently, there are no signs of preparations for a large-scale enemy offensive, but the Russians fired 288 rounds during the day, using almost 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman of the OGT "Tavria", told about this on the air of the telethon.

"There are no drastic changes in the enemy's tactics, he continues aggressive actions, and at the same time there have been no drastic changes in the composition and nature of the enemy's troops. No signs of the formation of an offensive character have been detected, but there is no need to talk about a decrease in their number. Therefore, the enemy continues positional battles , is actively using artillery both in populated areas and in our positions," the spokesman emphasized.

In particular, he says, during yesterday's day, the enemy fired 288 shots at the positions using almost 1,600 rounds of ammunition. In fact, the situation is stable. Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy assault attacks, which is a relatively small fraction.

