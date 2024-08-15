Explosion rang out in Pavlohrad: fire broke out, 21-year-old boy was injured (updated)

The explosion occurred in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported to the Public by local residents.

It is noted that the explosion occurred before the announcement of the air alert.

Later, the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak reported: "There was a lot of noise in Pavlohrad. After the explosion, a fire broke out in a non-residential building. A 21-year-old boy was injured. He is in the hospital in a moderate condition. We are currently clarifying the details. The relevant services are working on the spot. All measures are being taken to eliminate consequences".

