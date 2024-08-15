Over 540 Ukrainian soldiers undergo rehabilitation in Latvia

More than 540 Ukrainian servicemen have already undergone medical rehabilitation in Latvia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Health.

As noted, on August 14, the head of the Latvian Ministry of Health, Hosam Abu Meri, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia, Anatoliy Kutsevol, visited the Jaunkemeri rehabilitation center, which began receiving Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war this year. The Minister and Ambassador familiarized themselves with the programs and methods offered by the rehabilitation center for the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.

"More than 540 soldiers wounded in Ukraine have already undergone medical rehabilitation in Latvia. There are a few things we take into account to be able to offer the best conditions to the soldiers - the necessary specialists and accommodation, so that we can transport them or engage other doctors for consultation if necessary. Military injuries and rehabilitation of soldiers have their own specifics, and I am pleased that Latvian specialists demonstrate high professionalism. Latvia will continue to provide support to Ukraine, we continue to tirelessly monitor the current situation and maintain contacts with the Ukrainian side," Hosam Abu Meri emphasized.

It is also noted that the Yaunkemeri rehabilitation center will receive another 50 soldiers this year.

In addition, it is reported that this week another shipment of humanitarian aid will be sent in response to the needs of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. In particular, Latvia will send antibiotics, syringes, injection needles, infusion lines, tourniquets, compression bandages, bandages, etc. The cargo will be handed over to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which will distribute it to hospitals. Hospitals both in Riga and in the regions, ambulance services, etc. are involved in providing assistance.

It is worth recalling that in early June, the Latvian government supported the rehabilitation of more Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia by allocating 184 thousand euros.