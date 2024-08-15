At least 42 Russian conscripts have disappeared in Kursk region since beginning of AFU operation - Russian media

At least 42 Russian conscripts have disappeared in the Kursk region since the beginning of the Ukrainian armed forces' offensive.

This was reported by the Astra Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

ASTRA studied more than 60 reports of the disappearance of conscripts in the Kursk region and confirmed the identities of 42 soldiers.

It is noted that all of them served in the 488th regiment of the military unit 12721, stationed in Klintsy, Bryansk region.

Among the missing Russians, whose identities have been confirmed by the media, are residents of Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk region, Komi Republic, Abakan, Lipetsk region, Buryatia and other regions of Russia.

Relatives of the missing Russian soldiers said that neither the military unit, nor the Ministry of Defense, nor hospitals and morgues have any information about their whereabouts.

Earlier, Russian media reported that conscripts were being intimidated to be sent to the Kursk region if they did not sign a contract to serve in the Russian army.

