Russian on battlefield looks at wounded henchman and runs away. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian soldier not helping his wounded colleague.

According to Censor. NET, the footage shows the wounded man lying on the side of the path along which the occupier is running. The surviving invader runs past the body without even slowing down. After a few metres, he stopped and looked at the body and ran on.

