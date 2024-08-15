It will be difficult for Armed Forces of Ukraine to hold positions in Kursk region, Russian Federation is reluctant to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine - NYT

It will be difficult for Ukrainian troops to hold their positions in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. However, it depends on how many troops Russia will be forced to transfer from the front to the territory of Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russia is reluctant to withdraw troops from hot spots in eastern Ukraine.

American officials claim that the Russian Federation has withdrawn some infantry units from Ukraine to the Kursk region. At the same time, they noted that Moscow has not yet transferred the armored battalions that the US believes Russia will need to repel the invasion.

The AFU will need to expand its gains in the Kursk region

NYT journalists note that the Ukrainian military may face problems in the near future. The liberation of new territories will become more difficult with the arrival of Russian reinforcements, and holding the captured land will make Ukrainian positions vulnerable to airstrikes.

The publication cites the opinions of two experts: retired Major General Mick Ryan, a senior researcher for military research at the Australian Lowy Institute, and Serhii Kuzan, head of the independent research group "Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation".

They argue that Kyiv will need to expand or hold onto its gains in Kursk Oblast long enough to force Moscow to commit significant forces from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Experienced units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the offensive on the Kursk region

It is noted that the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna slowed down after rapid successes in the first days of the offensive. Ukrainian troops are now facing greater resistance from the Russian army.

According to the publication, it is not known whether Ukraine will be able to continue the offensive, as it depends on the number of troops it can bring to the fight.

"Its forces are overstretched, and Kyiv has already sent experienced units on the offensive, removed from the front in eastern Ukraine," the article says.

Analysts also believe that holding a position that can be attacked from several sides will be difficult.

Kuzan noted the vulnerability of the fixed Ukrainian position to Russian airstrikes. According to him, such dynamics "immediately encourage the use of aviation, guided bombs and ballistic missiles."

AFU operation in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The spokesperson for the OSGT "Tavria", Dmytro Lykhovii, said that as the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers withdrew a relatively small number of troops from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian defenders have completed the search and elimination of the enemy in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will set up military commandant's offices in the Kursk region if necessary.