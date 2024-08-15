Educational security officers will start working in educational institutions from September

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is building a security model for general secondary education institutions. From the beginning of the new school year, officers of the educational security service will start working.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"Starting in September, educational security officers will start working in educational institutions to perform law enforcement, mentoring and educational functions," the statement said.

As noted, Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko met with school principals in the Khmelnytskyi region to discuss access control issues, including providing educational institutions with panic buttons, video surveillance systems, and metal detectors.

In addition, the main components of the safety model for general secondary education institutions also include civil defense shelters and fire safety, training and professional development, coordination and interaction of authorized entities responsible for creating a safe educational environment.

As a reminder, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the end of last year that 500 police officers would soon be on duty in Ukrainian schools.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the goal of the project is to cover all educational institutions in Ukraine with physical security: those that operate in full-time and mixed modes. The idea to strengthen protection arose, in part, because of the increase in cases of illegal weapons and ammunition trafficking.