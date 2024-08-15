AFU General Staff: 68 combat engagements take place since beginning of day, most of them - in Pokrovsk and Toretsk axes

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 68 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

Today, the areas of Manukhivka and Porozok were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians carried out seven air strikes, dropping 13 GBUs in the areas of Peremoha, Mykhailivske, Kostiantynivka and Kindrativka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv axis, five combat engagements took place near Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Two battles were completed, three more are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk axis, the enemy conducted five offensives towards Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Kruhlшakivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Three combat engagements are currently underway.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman axis, the enemy assaulted the positions of our defenders near Makiivka and Nevske. Ukrainian defense forces stopped all four Russian attacks.

In the Siversk axis, six battles took place during the day. The occupation army was advancing toward Spirne, Pereizne, and Verkhnokamianske, where one battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk axis, two combat engagements took place near Chasiv Yar, resulting in Russian losses.

In the Toretsk axis, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to 10 - they attacked near Zalizne, New York and Toretsk. Eight attacks were repelled, and two more are ongoing. In addition, the invaders launched four air strikes on Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk axis, the Russians conducted 23 assault attacks in the vicinity of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka and Skuchne. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 15 attacks, eight combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove axis, the invaders attacked seven times without success near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivka axis, the enemy assaulted our positions three times near Mykilske and Rivnopillia. They were unsuccessful. In addition, the enemy launched free-flight aerial rockets at Novodonetske using aviation.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv axis, a firefight took place near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske axis, Russians were defeated twice while attacking Ukrainian defensive lines.

There are no major changes in other frontline areas.