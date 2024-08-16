Explosions in Kyiv. Air defence is working - Klitschko

On the night of 16 August, explosions occurred in Kyiv. It is reported that air defence was activated.

According to Censor.NET, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, wrote about it.

"Explosions in the city. Air defence forces are working. Stay in shelters!" the mayor called.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the movement of strike UAVs to the capital.

