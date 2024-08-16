Ukraine has received permission to freely use tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment donated by Canada on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, citing CBC News, this was stated by the Ministry of National Defence of Canada.

It is noted that Canada handed over eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armoured combat support vehicles and hundreds of armoured patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers to Ukraine.

"Ukrainians know best how to defend their homeland, and we are committed to supporting their capabilities. Canada has no geographical restrictions on the use of the military equipment we are providing to Ukraine," said André-Anne Poulin, spokesperson for the Canadian Ministry of Defence.

The newspaper notes that it is not yet known whether the Ukrainian brigades that launched the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation used Canadian weapons. However, footage shot by CNN on the Ukrainian border on Thursday showed a Canadian-made Senator patrol vehicle crossing the border into Russia.

Poulin noted that Canadian assistance always complies with the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement designed to reduce illegal arms transfers and human rights abuses.