Night explosions in Crimea: Defense forces hit ferry crossing in Kerch and occupiers’ boat - Bratchuk

On the night of August 16, Ukrainian forces attacked a ferry crossing in Kerch, as well as a boat in Chornomorsk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the speaker of the UVA "South" Serhii Bratchuk.

"A night attack on Crimea, previously affected: a ferry crossing in the port of Kerch, a boat in the Black Sea. Road reconnaissance continues," the post says.

Also remind, on the morning of August 16, the Russians announced that five Ukrainian drones and two unmanned boats were destroyed over the sea and in the sea near the coast of Crimea.

