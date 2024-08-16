1917 employees of Ministry of Internal Affairs are currently in Russian captivity - Klymenko

There are currently 1,917 servicemen and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Russian captivity. 699 people have already been released

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during a joint briefing with representatives of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the DIU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Armed Forces and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

"As of today, I can say that 1917 servicemen and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are in captivity. 1,368 of the captured heroes are Azovstal defenders. We have released 699 people, and this is also a huge job," the minister said.

Klymenko informed that 72 per cent of Ukrainian heroes are returning to service.

"We must do everything to help them socialise. For this purpose, we are opening rehabilitation centres. Military personnel who are unable to continue their service for health reasons also receive the necessary assistance - medical and psychological rehabilitation should work for them," the Interior Minister said.

According to him, the process will also take place through the centres of social workers who will work in each military unit of the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

